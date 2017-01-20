Ayob Khan: IS militants shifting focus to southern Philippines

Counter Terrorism Division principal assistant director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay (pic) said the new group of recruits were under the command of Abu Sayyaf senior leader, Isnilon Totoni Hapilon or Abu Abdullah al-Filipini. — Bernama picRAUB, Jan 20 — IS militant group has shifted the recruitment of new members to southern Philippines following strict control on travel to Syria by various countries.

Counter Terrorism Division principal assistant director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the new group of recruits were under the command of Abu Sayyaf senior leader, Isnilon Totoni Hapilon or Abu Abdullah al-Filipini.

“The threat has become more serious because formerly, it was focused on Iraq and Syria, and now it has shifted to southern Philippines.

“So there will be movement here, and we expect Sabah will be made a transit point by members of the militant group from the peninsula, South-east Asian or and South Asian countries.”

He was speaking to reporters after delivering a talk at the ‘Seminar on Understanding Extremism: The Reality and Solutions’ held at the Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) Raub branch.

The seminar, organised in collaboration with Pahang Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council, was attended by Pahang Mufti Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Rahman Osman and Pahang police chief Datuk Sharifuddin Ab Ghani and 700 students.

Following the latest development, he did not deny the possibility Sabah could once again be vulnerable to violence, looking at its close proximity to the southern Philippines, and the vast ocean surrounding the area.

Police would improve its intelligence gathering, operations and enforcement and expect more terrorist-related arrests this year.

Ayob Khan said the number of arrests of those involved in terrorism was also on the rise for the past four years.

Only four people were arrested in 2013. However, the number shot up in 2014 (59), 2015 (82) and 2016 (119). — Bernama