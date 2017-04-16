Avoid issues which can cause political instability in Sabah, DPM says

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said political instability as experienced by Sabah before this should be avoided as its effects were not good for Sabah and its people. — Bernama picSEMPORNA, April 16 — The Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has reminded Sabahans to learn from political history of the state and avoid matters which can cause political instability in Sabah.

“We know that United Sabah National Organisation (Usno) and Berjaya party had failed. I do not believe a snake will bit at the same place three times. I hope the lesson experienced by Sabahans will not recur as it only resulted in political instability and should be avoided completely.

“I am confident that we have done our best. As normal human being, we have weaknesses, but it can be improved. If the roof, floor and wall of our house are leaking, we patch it up, we don’t tear it down.

“Because we know the pillars are strong. The pillars are our strength to ensure our survival. I am confident that the current state leadership are the strong pillars to support the formation of a stable government in Sabah,” he told reporters after opening the Semporna al-Quran Learning Academy (APAQS) in Bugaya today.

Also present were Chief Minister cum Sabah Umno Liaison chairman Datuk Seri Musa Aman and acting Semporna division chief Datuk Seri Nasir Sakaran.

Ahmad Zahid who is Umno vice-president and taking the duties of party deputy president said when the general election comes, Umno and BN would not be defensive against the opposition and would concentrate in crushing issues raised by the opposition.

“The opposition will always be the opposition. They are not worried about anything. They want to pour fuel into the fire and we do not want to be firefighters here, but I think the fire needs to be taken away,” he said.

“The reality is the people are still want the leadership of the present government to administer and fulfil the needs of the people,” Ahmad Zahid said.

Earlier in his speech Ahmad Zahid said Umno’s door was always open to anybody to join including those who had wrongly joined the splinter party led by former Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Ahmad Zahid likened those who had made the wrong decision as stepping on a banana skin for looking up, and they should conduct a self-reflection to think carefully so that there were no regrets later.

He said in their anger, they should not make the decision in the spur of a moment. — Bernama