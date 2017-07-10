Autopsy shows abused tahfiz student died from rat urine disease

A post-mortem conducted on Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi showed that he had died from leptospirosis, not from injuries due to alleged abuse by a school assistant warden.KUALA LUMPUR, July 10 — A post-mortem conducted on Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gaddafi showed that the tahfiz school student had died from leptospirosis, not from injuries due to alleged abuse by a school assistant warden.

Ministry of Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said that the autopsy was done on the same day the 11-year-old boy died last April 26.

“The autopsy results found that the tahfiz student had died from disease, and not from trauma or injury as what had gone viral.

“The cause of death is leptospirosis (rat urine disease) and it was complicated with skin necrosis and micro blood coagulation (microthrombi) throughout the bloodstream. This caused the change of skin colour and organ failure,” Dr Noor Hisham said in a statement.

Dr Noor Hisham said a special investigation committee had been set up comprising forensic experts with expertise in complicated cases, adding that the autopsy report would be sent to the police for further action.

The assistant warden at Madrasah Tahfiz Al-Jauhar — a religious school based in Kota Tinggi, Johor, that teaches the memorisation of the Quran — had allegedly beaten Mohamad Thaqif on the soles of his feet with a rubber hose.

The boy was allegedly abused on March 24, but was only taken to hospital in Johor Baru on April 19, where he was found to have massive bacterial infection in all his limbs and kidney failure.

He then had both legs amputated below the knee and had been scheduled for surgery to amputate his right forearm, but died on April 26 before it could take place.

The 29-year-old assistant warden had been arrested for murder, but he was released from remand last month.