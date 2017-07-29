Authorities seize RM345,500 worth of online gambling items in KL

KUALA LUMPUR, July 29 ― A total of 239 online gambling items, including simulator machines and computer chips, worth RM345,500, were seized in an operation against illegal activities at two premises here last night.

Federal Territories Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Adnan Md Ikshan said at one of the premises, the raiding team found RM1 note attached to the computer chips, believed to denote the serial number of the chips concerned.

“We believe the latest tactic from online gambling machine syndicate is carried out by locals,” he told reporters after the operation last night.

He said investigation would be conducted to determine the actual function of the RM1 note that was attached to the computer chips.

Based on a survey conducted by the ministry last year, Adnan said there were 615 premises, including those issued with licence to operate family entertainment centres, were used to carry out illegal activities, such as gambling, in Kuala Lumpur.

“We are now in the process of preparing a paper to the cabinet to improve existing laws by focusing on six aspects of illegal activities , namely online gambling, entertainment centre, massage parlour, drug abuse, abuse of permit by students and syariah offences,” he said.

He also hit out at night club operators for failing to adhere to the stipulated operation hours, which is until 3am, except those at Bukit Bintang, which are allowed to operate until 5am.

Meanwhile, a raid was also conducted at a night club at jalan P. Ramlee during which four Muslims were detained for drinking liquor.

The operation involved more than 200 personnel from 21 agencies and three non-governmental organisations, including Kuala Lumpur City Hall, Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department, the Royal Malaysia Police, Inland Revenue Board and the National Anti-Drug Agency. ― Bernama