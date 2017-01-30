Last updated Monday, January 30, 2017 3:58 pm GMT+8

Authorities name all Sabah boat mishap victims

Monday January 30, 2017
01:54 PM GMT+8

Survivors of the catamaran accident yesterday were given medical care and examination upon arrival at the KK marine police jetty. — Picture by Julia ChanSurvivors of the catamaran accident yesterday were given medical care and examination upon arrival at the KK marine police jetty. — Picture by Julia ChanKOTA KINABALU, Jan 30 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency has identified all passengers and crew from a catamaran that capsize during the weekend, including the five Chinese nationals and one crew member still missing.

The missing tourists were named as Sheng Jiang Jiang( male, 50), Dong Mei, (female, no age given), Li Quin (no gender or age given), Luo Hong Yuan (male, 51) Lu Gua Hang (male, 25), while the 25-year-old crew member was identified as Abhsoy Kassim.

In a statement issued earlier here today, the MMEA named 24 of the 31 passengers onboard the boat accident that capsized Saturday morning after leaving Kota Kinabalu’s Tanjung Aru jetty headed towards Pulau Mengalum.

Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Assistant Minister Datuk Pang Yuk Ming said the vessel operator did not have permission to use the particular jetty for the trip.

So far, 22 people have been rescued, three died, and six remain missing.

Search and rescue operations are still underway with several air and sea vessels including the KM Adil, Kilat 40, Bombadier aircraft KD Ganas, KD Serang, and helicopters.

Yesterday, the two Malaysian crew members Sharizal Salian, 25, the skipper, and Aman Abdul, a 38-year-old Filipino who holds an IMM13 immigration travel document were rescued at about 3pm.

The 20 survivors and three dead victims were found at about 6pm and brought back to Kota Kinabalu at about 1.50am.

They were brought to the hospital to receive medical attention. No serious injuries were reported.

