Authorities nab two uniformed personnel for drug taking

Thursday August 17, 2017
07:46 AM GMT+8

LUMUT, Aug 17 ― Two members of uniformed units were among 32 people detained by the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) in the Manjung district and Pulau Pangkor in a two-day operation ending yesterday.

Perak AADK director, Khairul Anwar Ahmad said a 32-year-old suspect was nabbed about noon at a drug den in a goat pen in Sri Manjung here.

He said the suspect was a Civil Defence Force who was in full uniform and tested positive for methamphetamine.

He said the other suspect was a Royal Malaysian Navy personnel aged 31, who also tested positive on methamphetamine. ― Bernama

