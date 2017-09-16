Authorities nab three suspected terrorists in separate raids

Three terror suspects were arrested by counter-terrorism officers in separate raids. — iStock.com pic via AFPKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 16 ― Authorities have arrested three Malaysian terror suspects in separate raids.

Among them was a 21-year-old man who said he was taught by top Islamic State (IS) militants to make explosives to be used in attacks on non-Muslim places of worship.

Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Mohamad Fuzi Harun told Straits Times yesterday that the man, who was unemployed, admitted he had received instructions from Malaysia's most-wanted terrorist Mahmud Ahmad and a Saudi Arabian bomb-making expert on how to make improvised explosive devices (IEDs) on a large scale.

In another raid, a 38-year-old chendol seller in Melaka was arrested by counter-terrorism officers on Sunday for producing Islamic State in Iraq and Syria flags and promoting the terror group.

On the same day, a 41-year-old bus driver in Petaling Jaya, who had plans to travel to Syria to join IS later this year, was also arrested.

Since 2013, local authorities had put 332 Malaysians and foreigners behind bars, as Malaysia battles supporters and sympathisers of IS and its affiliates and among those arrested were army personnel and policemen, as well as women who wanted to travel to Syria to join the Islamic State.