Authorities fine 19 durian traders in Negri Sembilan for cheating customers

SEREMBAN, Jan 12 ― Nineteen durian traders in Negri Sembilan were fined a sum of RM5,200 after they were found to have short-changed the public with tampered weighing and measuring equipment.

The compounds were issued by Negri Sembilan branch of the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry (KPDNKK) in an operation dubbed “Ops Duri” conducted since Monday.

KPDNKK in a statement here tonight said, the compounds were issued under Section 14 (6) of the Weights and Measures Act 1972.

The operation mounted at 46 durian business premises around Mantin, Senawang, Jalan Pantai-Jelebu and Kuala Klawang also involved personnel from Metrology Corporation Malaysia Sdn Bhd (MCM).

MCM was established to provide verification and re-verification services for all weighing and measuring instruments.

"Ops Duri was also aimed at highlighting to the people on ensuring that all measuring instruments used for trade are verified so that they are not easily deceived by traders who use inaccurate scales.

"However, no goods were seized and Ops Duri will continue until the end of the durian season," the statement said.

Consumers who find traders not complying with the law may submit their complaints to 1Malaysia One Call Centre (1MOCC) at 03-8000 8000 and the toll-free Information and Strategic Operations Movement Centre (PIGOS) line 03-8882 6088/6245 or through Ez ADU smart phone application or email to e-aduan@kpdnkk.gov.my. ― Bernama