Author says ‘Najibnomics’ book his own idea

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has been praised by an author for daring to implement unique but unpopular economic reform policies. — KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — Economic and political analyst Bruce Gale said that the idea to author “Economic Reform in Malaysia: The Contribution of Najibnomics” was his own and no one had forced him to do so.

Gale said he has written several books on Malaysian economics in the past, adding that his latest book was none other than his own initiative to revisit and to explain the current economic situation to the masses.

“There was no commissioning. Nobody asked me to write this book. It was an idea started…I don’t know how ideas come, “Gale said in an interview with BFM recently.

“I have written Malaysian economics but that was many years ago and I thought that it was about time to have another look at Malaysia economics.

“And when I did I realise, (Prime Minister Datuk Seri) Najib Razak was doing something unique that is clearly unpopular that could result in losing his job,” he added.

Gale pointed that Najib’s reform policies such as the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was much needed to ensure sustainable growth on a macro level.

He also went on to praise Najib for another “unpopular” step by removing fuel subsidies, which he noted had significantly strengthened the government’s fiscal strength.