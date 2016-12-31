Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Austerity does not affect students’ welfare, says deputy education minister

Saturday December 31, 2016
07:23 PM GMT+8

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon said the government remained committed to helping all citizens in having access to proper education.

SEREMBAN, Dec 31 ― Austerity measures implemented by the Ministry of Education since the beginning of this year only involves the operation division, and does not affect the students' welfare.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon said the government remained committed to helping all citizens in having access to proper education.

Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon said the government remained committed to helping all citizens in having access to proper education.

“For example currently, the ministry lends textbooks to all students regardless of the financial background of students’ parents, whereas before the textbooks were only loaned to students whose parents earned below the specified salary,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters after presenting school aid comprising bags and school uniforms to 190 students in the Ampangan state constituency here, today.

Ampangan assemblyman Datuk Abu Ubaidah Redza was also present.

Chong said the prudent spending was in line with the allocation given to the ministry.

“Among the things we emphasise in the circular on optimising expenditures is to reduce the number of meetings held in hotels while the number of teachers sent for meetings or courses outside their district should be minimised.

“This is all to reduce our expenses, but we have a policy that spending on our children should not be reduced,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chong also advised parents to get in touch with the respective schools and state education departments if they were unhappy with the facilities provided.

“Parents who are sending their children to school for the first time, if there are shortcomings, particularly damaged textbooks, with regard to the school, don’t just straight away upload it on Facebook and vent their anger at the school and ministry.

“Issues like these can be resolved amicably,” he said. ― Bernama

