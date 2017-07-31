Auditor-General says will investigate 1MDB if government asks

A man walks past a 1Malaysia Development Berhad billboard at the funds flagship Tun Razak Exchange development in Kuala Lumpur. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The National Audit Department can only investigate 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) if Putrajaya gives the greenlight.

“We wait for instructions from the government, then only the National Audit Department will act on the instruction,” Auditor-General Tan Sri Madinah Mohamad told a news conference at Parliament today following the tabling of the first series of her 2016 report.

Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Datuk Hasan Arifin voiced a similar view.

He said the parliamentary watchdog’s probe on 1MDB has been completed and that it will not initiate any further probe unless requested by the government, despite the recent actions by the US Department of Justice.

“The report on 1MDB has already been tabled to the parliament and is up to the government to take any action based on the report,” Hasan said.