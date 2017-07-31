Audit report finds Klang hospital cost extra RM17m due to consultants

The first series of the Auditor-General's Report 2016 said Pembinaan Sujaman Sdn Bhd had to apply for 36 variation orders and five measurement work with an additional cost of RM16.23 million and RM1.01 million respectively because of the mistakes made by the consultants. — Picture by Kamles KumarKUALA LUMPUR, July 31 — The failure of consultants to perform their role in the construction of Phase Two of the obstetrics complex at Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital (HTAR) in Klang, Selangor led to its budget being blown by RM17.2 million, the Auditor-General said in its report released today.

The report, the first in the series for 2016, said the contractor, Pembinaan Sujaman Sdn Bhd, had to apply for 36 variation orders and five measurement work with an additional cost of RM16.23 million and RM1.01 million respectively because of the mistakes made by the consultants.

It also pointed that the Public Works Department (PWD) had failed to supervise and take immediate action on the consultants.

Because of weaknesses of PWD and the consultants, the project had not only experienced a 333-day delay, it had also incurred additional consultancy services cost amounting RM1 million.

The AG report said the project was to enhance the obstetrics and neo-natal services, overcome patient congestion and upgrade existing infrastructure to cater for the current and growing needs in the service.

It said the approved cost for the project was RM180 million, including the procurement of medical equipment at the cost of RM30 million.