At Umno assembly, Najib tells party members to unite to face GE14

Umno President Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak (third from left) arrives at the Putra World Trade Centre, Kuala Lumpur for the Umno General Assembly December 5, 2017. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today urged Umno members of all ranks to set aside internal disputes and unite to prepare for the 14th general election.

During the closed-door briefing on the first day of Umno’s annual assembly, the Umno president reportedly told party members that they need to be of a single voice and goal.

According to Umno sources, Najib had said that party members must remain focused on winning the people’s hearts and minds during the elections and to settle any outstanding disputes — be it on the divisional, state or national level, so that Umno would not be weakened as a result.

Najib’s call for Umno members to close ranks as the general election draws closer was met with a standing ovation.

“Please find a way to resolve all these matters. This is because I need to deliver a strong Umno, I need to deliver a strong government.

“I need a government that has a strong mandate by the people so that we can form a government that can raise the best of confidence,” he reportedly said during the briefing.

He said to resolve the internal matters, the Conflict Resolution Committee, chaired by party acting deputy president Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi and made up by 61 committee members, was formed.

The Prime Minister said in focusing on the upcoming nationwide polls, the party members have been called to set aside the party elections in order for Barisan Nasional to win big.

Najib had brought up many of the country’s progress under the BN government, and had promised more can be achieved should a strong mandate be given by the people.

Among the achievements cited were the major infrastructure projects cutting through the Peninsular states, the National Transformation policies, as well as the positive credit ratings assessed by international rating agencies, such as Fitch Ratings and Moody’s Investors Service.

Najib said Malaysia was given an A- credit rating.