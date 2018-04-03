At PJ fundraiser, Pua hints may leave to contest Bentong seat

Tony Pua today hinted he may vacate his current parliamentary seat to contest in Bentong instead. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Petaling Jaya Utara (PJU) MP Tony Pua today hinted he may vacate his current parliamentary seat to contest in Bentong instead.

“Petaling Jaya Utara, my current seat, has been renamed as Damansara. What is more shocking is my constituency has expanded from 85,000 votes to 174,000 voters.

“To all my RA friends here. Friends from RA and RT. I want to apologise beforehand here. If I was to still be your MP for the next election, then I cannot serve you properly. How to serve 174,000 voters? I don’t know,” Pua said during his speech at the Pakatan Harapan fundraising dinner in Petaling Jaya today.

“I don’t know lah. Maybe it’s a good idea for me to go Bentong after all,” he said.

Pua, however, told the crowd that while speculation is rife about his purported shift to Bentong, nothing is final.

“The honest answer is, most likely I will be here, but it has not been ruled out that I will shift,” he said, adding his party has not decided his fate for the 14th General Election.

He urged the crowd to support his successor, should DAP decide that he not contest in the constituency, and to lend his replacement candidate all the support needed.

Pua is an incumbent for two consecutive terms, having won PJU in the 2008 and 2013.

The 14th general election must be called by June 24, after which Parliament will be automatically dissolved and polls held within 60 days.

However, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is expected to call for the general election much earlier. Umno leaders and insiders have predicted that Parliament will most likely be dissolved this Friday.