AT 9pm, 1,872 evacuated in Kelantan due to floods

The water levels at Jalan Chin Hwa in Kuala Krai over the course of four days in December 2014. ― Picture courtesy of Ryonn LeongKOTA BARU, Dec 31 ― The number of flood victims in Kelantan rose to 1,872 persons from 524 families as of 9pm tonight compared to 1,067 evacuees from 258 families recorded at 6pm.

State Civil Defence Force (APM) director Zainuddin Hussin said all evacuees were being housed at 17 relief centres in Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah and Jeli.

“Up until 9pm, there were 654 victims at 10 relief centres in Kuala Krai, 1,046 people in five centres in Jeli and 172 people in two centres in Tanah Merah,” he said when contacted, here, tonight.

He expected the number was likely to rise again tonight as evacuating the flood victim process in three areas were still ongoing.

Zainuddin also said that two new centres were opened in Kuala Krai namely Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Sungai Sok and SK Banggol Guchil.

He said APM members together with other agencies will continue to cooperate to ensure operations to move evacuees ran smoothly.

He said thus far only a main road linking Kuala Krai and Kota Baru in Sungai Durian in Kuala Krai closed to light vehicles with water level rising to 0.5 metres.

Meanwhile water levels in four main rivers in Kelantan continued to increase up to 9pm tonight, according to state government website.

Water level in Sungai Galas at Dabong rose to 36.63 metres compared to 36.27 metres this afternoon, just slightly below the danger level at 38 metres.

Sungai Lebir at Tualang had also risen to 32.57 metres compared to 31.77 metres recorded this afternoon (the alert level is 35 metres) and Sungai Kelantan at Tangga Krai was at 24.84 metres compared to 24.02 metres this afternoon (alert level is 25 metres).

Sungai Golok at Rantau Panjang also saw a rise in water level to 7.72 metres compared to 7.9 metres this afternoon (danger level is 9 metres).

No casualties were reported. ― Bernama