Association urges SPAD to take charge

PETALING JAYA, Jan 2 — The move to raise school bus fares is one that would take parents by surprise, said the National Parent-Teacher Association.

Its president, Associate Prof Datuk Dr Mohamad Ali Hassan, said the hike would be a financial burden especially since parents would have spent on children’s back-to-school necessities.

He said school bus operators should get approval from the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD) before increasing fares.

“Although the operators have been deregulated, it is not fair to leave it to parents and operators,” he said.

“SPAD should not have washed their hands because they should be responsible for buses to run effectively.”

In 2015, the commission announced school bus fares were to be deregulated due to rising costs.

SPAD chairman Tan Sri Syed Hamid Albar said that the new fares should be decided on “negotiations” between parents and bus operators.

Ali said bus operators should be sympathetic to parents before deciding on fares.

“I hope the increment is minimum and the fare hike should be on per family basis instead of per student.

“The fees for parent-teachers associations are applicable to per family, so bus operators should consider doing the same.”