Assistant warden nabbed after student’s legs amputated from beating

The police have arrested an assistant warden from a private Islamic school in Kota Tinggi, Johor today. — file picKUALA LUMPUR, April 22 ― The police have arrested an assistant warden from a private Islamic school in Kota Tinggi, Johor today, after he allegedly whipped an 11-year-old student which resulted in both of his legs being amputated.

Kota Tinggi police chief ACP Rahmat Othman said the suspect was detained at his home this afternoon to assist investigation under Section 31(1) of the Child Act 2010 that deals with abusing, neglecting, exposing, or abandoning a child.

The police said closed-circuit television recording showed that the suspect had beaten the victim and 15 other pupils for allegedly being noisy in the mosque three weeks ago, and are waiting for a full report from the hospital.

In a report by The Star Online, the boy’s mother claimed that the assistant warden had used a water hose to hit the boy, Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gadaffi on several occasions which took place last month.

His mother, Felda Wani Ahmad, 40, only made the discovery when Thaqif had begged to leave the hostel to return home.

“On March 31, I came to visit my son and decided to bring him home here in Johor Baru as he was looking very weak and worried,” she told reporters today at the Sultan Ismail Hospital in the Johor capital.

Upon returning home, Felda noticed that Thaqif’s legs had turned swollen due to clogged blood. The boy had also suffered from fever.

“I decided to take my son to HSI for treatment on April 19 and he was hospitalised until today.”

Thaqif’s legs were subsequently amputated in a surgery yesterday.

Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said that the boy remains in a critical condition.

“The hospital will carry out further investigations in identifying whether the boy is suffering from another illness which contributed to the condition,” Ayub said.