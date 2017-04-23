Assistant warden in remand for allegedly beating student

The student, Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gadaffie, is warded at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) in Johor Bahru. — Google Street View screenshotKOTA TINGGI, April 23 — An assistant hostel warden of a private religious school is in remand for four days for investigation in a beating case involving an 11-year-old tahfiz student.

Magistrate Mazana Sinin issued the remand order, which expired this Wednesday, on the 29-year-old man, following an application from the police.

The suspect was detained at his house in Felda Lok Heng Barat here, yesterday, after the student’s mother lodged a police report.

The student, Mohamad Thaqif Amin Mohd Gadaffie, who was admitted at the Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) in Johor Bahru last Wednesday, claimed that he was beaten by an assistant warden at the school.

Yesterday, Johor Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat was reported as saying that the boy’s legs had to be amputated to avoid infection and he was now in coma. — Bernama