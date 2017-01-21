Assault case: Cops urge public to stop circulating car registration number on social media

RAWANG, Jan 21 ― Police have urged the public to stop spreading the registration number of a Mercedes Benz linked to the assault of a lorry driver by a group of men at the Puncak Athenaeum Condominium carpark in Bukit Antarabangsa here, last Saturday.

Selangor police chief Datuk Abdul Samah Mat said police were investigating the case and would act on those suspected to have been involved in the incident.

“The public should not worry as police view the matter seriously.

“Although both parties claimed that they have resolved the matter, police are still investigating and will take stern action,” he told a press conference after the passing-out parade for the police basic training course here today.

Abdul Samah said those involved in the assault should turn themselves in as the police had identified several suspects following the arrest of a man in connection with the case, yesterday.

He said the 32-year-old man had been remanded for four days beginning yesterday to facilitate the investigation.

Police have also identified several other people suspected of involvement in the incident based on a video recording of the fight which went viral on social media.

The video showed several men beating up the lorry driver, who was lying on the ground, for several minutes.

Meanwhile, 126 personnel who were promoted from support constable to constable, completed their six-month basic police training at the Bukit Sentosa Police Training Centre (Pulapol) here. ― Bernama