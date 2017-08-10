Asian courts group appoints Malaysia’s CJ as president

Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif (left) takes his oath in front of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Muhammad V at the Istana Negara in Kuala Lumpur August 4, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Chief Justice Tan Sri Md Raus Sharif has accepted his appointment as president of a regional courts group.

The Association of Asian Constitutional Courts and Equivalent Institutions's (AACC) outgoing president Arief Hidayat said founding member Malaysia had previously indicated its interest in the position during the association's symposium in Indonesia's Bali last year.

“Raus directly accepted the appointment. The symposium has also agreed that after Malaysia, it will give the association’s top post to Kazakhstan, followed by Mongolia and Thailand. All have agreed," he was quoted saying on Tuesday by Indonesian daily The Jakarta Post.

Arief, who is chief justice of Indonesia's Constitutional Court, was the president of AACC for the 2014-2017 period. Preceding Indonesia in the post was Korea from 2010 to 2012 and Turkey from 2012 to 2014.

According to The Jakarta Post, Md Raus' appointment as AACC president for the 2017-2019 period was made by acclamation by representatives from 12 countries at the association's international symposium in Central Java, Indonesia.

Md Raus's inauguration as the AACC's new president is on the agenda of the symposium.

The AACC was formally established in Jakarta on July 12, 2010 by six founding members: Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, the Philippines, Thailand and Uzbekistan.

Although Malaysia does not have a court by the name of Constitutional Court, its Federal Court — a member of the AACC — carries a similar function and decides on constitutional issues.

The AACC is now a 16-member body, which also includes Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Pakistan, the Russian Federation, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Myanmar.

The AACC has five purposes, namely improving human rights protection, ensuring the establishment of democracy, the application of rule of law, the independence of constitutional courts and similar institutions, as well as cooperation and sharing of experiences among members.

Md Raus took the oath last Friday to continue becoming Malaysia’s Chief Justice for the next three years. The legal community here had objected to his extended tenure beyond the age limit of 66 years and six months, with the Malaysian Bar saying it would file a lawsuit in court to challenge the allegedly unconstitutional appointment.