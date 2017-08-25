As radiation stigma fades, Malaysia raises Fukushima rice imports

Malaysia reportedly started importing rice from Fukushima back in May, and has imported 29 tonnes so far. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 25 ― Malaysia will increase its imports of rice from the Fukushima Prefecture in Japan as stigma over radiation following the nuclear disaster there in 2011 fades, according to reports.

Japan’s Kyodo News Agency said that Fukushima aims to have exported 100 tonnes of rice and 15 tonnes of peaches to Malaysia by March next year.

“In the aftermath of the earthquake and the nuclear plant incident, the agriculture sector suffered very much. We have to deal with negative rumour. But things are slowly recovering,” Fukushima governor Masao Uchibori reportedly said.

“Fukushima produces the best quality rice in Japan. We are proud to sell this rice,” said Ajwad Abu Hassan, the managing director of Malaysia rice importer Edaran Komachi Sdn Bhd.

He said that Malaysia is aiming to import 100 tonnes of rice every year, or maybe even increase the amount to 12 tonnes a month.