As driver claims trial, Evelyn Ang’s husband and friends picket for justice

Evelyn Ang’s husband, Dennis Loo (centre), and friends hold placards as they demonstrate outside the Klang Sessions and Magistrates Court complex in Klang March 9, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz HazimKLANG, March 9 — It has been a little over a week since Dennis WM Loo and friends bid goodbye to his wife, marathoner Evelyn Ang after she died from head injuries from being run down by a car last December.

But the anger and pain was still palpable today as the 15 friends stood outside the courthouse here with banners and placards calling for justice while Teoh Thiam Lim, 27, was being charged in the Magistrates’ Court with causing Ang’s death by reckless driving.

“If only I could speak in court… there are too many reckless drivers out there who couldn’t care less,” Loo said.

The peaceful gathering lasted less than 10 minutes outside the courthouse.

Teoh pleaded not guilty to an amended charge under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving.

Under the amended charged, Teoh faces life behind bars for between two and 10 years or a fine between RM5,000 and RM20,000 if found guilty.

He also stands to lose his driving licence.

Prior to Ang’s death, Teoh was charged with reckless and dangerous driving under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Deputy public prosecutor Amira Abd Aziz said the charge was amended because Ang died on March 1, after the first charge was read on February 20.

Magistrate Roslizi Sulaiman scheduled March 30 for the next mention.

Lawyer Jason R. Gomez held a watching brief for Ang’s widower.

Last December 10, Ang and two other runners were hit by a driver at 4.30am at the 14km mark during the Klang City International Marathon 2017.

Ang reportedly suffered a skull fracture with bleeding in her brain, while the two others — Amiruddin Hamid and fellow pacer Ahmad Hadafi Jus — sustained minor injuries.