As 2017 looms, some Malaysians see their jobs beyond the pay cheque

Barber Shazwan Nawawi hopes to keep his business running for as many years as possible, and if possible for his kids to take over some day. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 3 — Staying employed has been one of the toughest challenges for many Malaysians in 2016.

The sluggish economic market saw a significant number losing their jobs in previously secure sectors, like manufacturing and oil-and-gas. Shell Malaysia had announced it would cut 1,300 jobs from its total workforce of 6,500 by 2017 while hard disk maker Western Digital Corporation said it would lay off 400 workers at its Penang plant. Other firms similarly relocated, or folded.

The Department of Statistics marked a 0.4 per cent decrease in the labour market in September and both employers and recruiters have said the hiring process is likely to get stricter in the year ahead.

In such an economic climate, jobs have come to hold a dearer meaning for some Malaysians than just a means to keep themselves and their family financially afloat.

Malay Mail Online recently spoke to several of these working men and women and below is what they shared about their jobs, in their own words.

Shazwan Nawawi, 28, barber at the hipster Slick Barbershop

I regard my job as my second home as it is a place where I meet new people who not only come here for just a haircut, but more than that. They like to share all sort of stories with us as if we are close to them and this gives me a feel good feeling. I have been doing this business for years now and I am just happy doing what I do. When you do something you are happy about, it hardly becomes a chore.

My hope is to keep this business running for as many years as possible, and if possible for our kids to take over some day. I don't see the barbershop industry taking a downturn because people will need to cut their hairs and this hipster series will always be around as we ensure the most contemporary style all the time.

My job has made me more confident over the years. Although I started off as an ordinary barber after completing my studies in graphic designing at UiTM, today I meet high profile people such as lawyers, pilots, footballers and even some “Datuks” through this profession. Doing what I have always enjoyed doing and doing it for a decent income, now, is that not awesome?

Syarul Azman Mahen, 43, despatch boy

Being a world champion in the bodybuilding sport, not many would think I am a despatch boy. But to those who know me, I have been doing this job for more than 20 years. At the end of the day, money is important but doing a job that you are not happy doing will only be detrimental to your health when it hits you in the form of stress.

Syarul has been a despatch boy for more than 20 years. ― Picture by Choo Choy May I am very conscious of my health. I eat clean and work out five to six times a week, therefore, the job I do must give satisfaction and flexibility. In that sense, I am extremely grateful to have good bosses at a consultation firm I work in. As long as I get my job done, my bosses are fine with it. They are also very supportive and have given whatever support I need to make it big in this sport. I take my job very seriously and I respect my bosses and the company very much.

S. Suresh, 47, Rajinikanth impersonator

I was originally a dancer and I have been dancing since 15. I dropped out of school in India, when I was in the eighth standard and I later started a group with friends where we all do impersonations of famous celebrities and dance. I just could not think of doing anything else. This is my passion.

I started a group with friends and I started in Chennai and then I moved here five years ago to a club under an agreement, but I used to travel here often before that for shows. In 2008, I met and married my wife here.

I have been doing this job for over 30 years now and I just can't and don't want to do any other job. More than money, the joy I reap from hearing the cheers and claps... I like the joy when people see me and clap their hands. I'm an entertainer. I don't find joy in doing anything else. My wife is my boss. She supports me. She manages my schedule.

Suresh was originally a dancer who'd been dancing since he was 15. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaMy God-given skill is I can impersonate anyone exactly. This is the skill I have been born with, and I use it for a living. I have been told I resemble the famous actor Rajinikanth too, so I use that to the fullest potential. Money is okay so far, but it's the happiness that keeps me going. I wouldn’t trade this for anything else.

When people see me on the streets, they run to me and ask to take a photograph thinking I am actually Rajinikanth. I always do it for the simple joy is gives them and me and to safeguard the good name of Rajini sir.

Melissa Lim Shi Hui, 26, ex-lawyer-turned-party goods supplier

I'm going with the flow now. Law was so rigid and I have religiously gone through all the necessary steps to becoming a lawyer. But I want to know what I'm going to get out of this. I'm passionate about a lot of things and this is one of my interests.

Lim hopes her products help people combat depression. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaI have always loved arts and craft and amazed about event planning. I like making people happy. It’s a distressing time now. I want to produce products to help people with depression and raise awareness about it. Cards are old school love. Though technology has revolutionised the way greetings are sent, but people still love good old cards. The feeling of getting a nice card, nothing beats that.

Why I do this? My personal experience with loved ones. I saw them going through depression a lot of times. At times, even our loved ones did not know how to help deal with instances like that, and the awareness on depression in Malaysia is love. Most times, people say “Get over it.” But it's not that easy and that’s not the way to go about it. Besides, I am young and I wanted to try something new, and different things. I want to experiment with things to help me improve my sales and marketing skills.

Skandaguru Anandan, 36, police officer

Why I do this? The challenge and the satisfaction I get from serving the public and the police force. I have always been a disciplinarian in my family, being the eldest of three siblings. My parents did not discourage me because they held on to the same principle that there will be some bad apples, but we do not generalise the whole force for it. Those who served inspire others. I always had respect for the men in blue, hence, became one.

Skandaguru hopes the public's perception towards the police will eventually change. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaI give my best every day on the job as I deal a lot with the public. I hope the perception of the public towards the police would eventually change. I don't fear for my life or family, as the police family is 130,000 members strong. People tend to talk from their viewpoint but I always tell them, and explain to them the other side of things and the need for balance.

When it comes to rallies especially, people are emotionally charged and it blinds them, but regardless of what they believe in, end of the day, their security is our utmost importance. We are here to serve and to protect as that's what taxpayers trusted us to do. I will leave this force with much pride. Money cannot buy the joy my job gives me. I am contented.

Mohd Shannon Abd Aziz, 32, ex-police co-op security company operations manager

I have been in this industry for six years now. I used to be a draughtsman after I graduated as an architecture major.

Mohd Shannon's long term goal is to open his own company and hire ex-servicemen from all forces. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaHow I got into this is because of my father. He was an ex-policemen and he asked my help to manage and develop the business for this security company which is under the police co-op. Initially it was just a part-time effort but as business developed, things got hectic so I resigned from my job and joined the company. I’ve never looked back since.

This seems to be a good job. I get to help people, manage their complaints when there are issues. I like what I'm doing though it's challenging. It's very stressful but once you put your leg in it, there's no return.

I also get to help retired policemen by developing this business. When there is good business, they get better returns on their savings with the co-op.

My long term goal is to open up my own company and hire ex-servicemen from all forces. The economy is bad and these men are some of the best the country has, and they could use the extra cash. Why waste their talent?

M. Rajeswary, 52, flower tying expert

I have been doing this for 20 years. I was working in a few jewellery shops in Kuala Lumpur before doing this. I started my own flower shop in 1995, and after that I opened a sundry shop 10 years ago, but ended up making a loss so I came to do what I know best. Flower tying. My husband also does this full time. It took me RM3,000 to start this business.

Rajeswary's long-term goal is to have a house of her own. ― Picture by Choo Choy May I see many races in my job and it's fun for me. Makes me forget my sorrows. Although I earn between RM2,000 and RM3,000 per month. My daughter is taking up an Indian bridal course and that would cost me between RM40,000 and RM50,000. She wants to start her own business and I might send her to India for an extensive course. I need to save up for her therefore.

My long-term goal is to have a house of my own. I currently live in a Public Housing flat. I just want to have my own home and be able to travel with my family once a year. I want a debt-free and disease-free life. Just a simple life with my family. It's okay if I don't earn that much. As long as I am able to provide for my family and live a life with dignity.

R.Vickneswaran, 34, wedding photographer

I never planned to take this route. It was coincidental when an acquaintance’s photographer stood them up few days before their engagement day. I was called in to help as at that time, I was experimenting with photographs of sceneries and all that. Just things I do for fun.

I told them no and I was not confident with my skills but they begged me, so I did it for them and they loved it and look where I am now. I wouldn’t say I'm the best but I always want my next shooting to be the best. I always want to outdo myself for tomorrow.

Vickneswaran wants to start teaching photography for aspiring photographers. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng When my clients tell me they spent a good portion of their money on me and got more than what they expected, I feel overwhelmed. This job gives more satisfaction beyond money too. I love what I do.

But I don't see myself as a wedding photographer in say 20 years from now. Whether I make money out of it or not then is secondary as photos are my life.

Even if I don’t shoot weddings anymore, I want to start teaching photography for aspiring photographers. Maybe I’ll run workshops and groom talents.

Azizah Asri, 23, clothes alteration store assistant

I have been working here almost a year now. I work here because my sister is a tailor too. She has her own company. I started working when I was 16. I dropped out of school after PMR and I worked as a promoter at two places before joining this place.

Azizah says her daughter motivates her to go further in life. ― Picture by Choo Choy May I have a daughter and she is almost two-years-old. She motivates me to go further in life. I am a single mother but I want to be able to raise my child without begging anyone for help.

I like customer service so this job is my favourite. I have been offered better jobs by clients who come here, but I like it here. I live nearby in a Public Housing flat.

I do have an intention to open my own business. Tailoring or bakery perhaps. This job teaches me a lot about creativity. So I am going to focus on my job and development and not focus on finding myself a husband.

Manthan Kwong, hairdresser

I have been a hairdresser for 15 years, and I have been working here in Mid Valley for 10 years. Before I joined this salon, I was working in my sister's salon. but she closed down her business so I looked for another job and joined this place.

Kwong's satisfaction comes from making her customers look good. ― Picture by Choo Choy May I got into this line because of my sister. I studied until PMR and then left school midway. My sister approached me, asking if I would like to try this job so I thought why not and here I am.

My satisfaction comes from making my customers look good. I never thought about changing my career because I fell in love with it. People come here asking all sorts of styles like punk, rock, etc. But I do it too, though I learnt hairdressing in a different era.

In this profession, you get to continuously upgrade yourself because customers ask for new styles and looks, so I have to keep myself updated. I consider myself a professional hairstylist as I have been doing this for long. I can't stop what I do. I'm good at it and this gives me a meaning in life.

Mahadevan Nair, 30, a scheduler at Shell Malaysia

“Dreams can come true if we have the courage to pursue them” — Walt Disney.

For Mahadevan, working with Shell is not a job but a passion. ― Picture courtesy of Mahadevan NairThis quote is a testament to my career as I have always dreamt of working in an oil-and-gas firm, let alone a well-established one like Shell. Growing up, I have always been fascinated with the oil and gas industry. For me, working with Shell is not a job but a passion. That is indeed my biggest motivation to wake up and go to work everyday.

An energy company like Shell forms the bedrock of our society and although I am not involved in the core work — working on the rigs — I take pride in my job as a scheduler where I manage the needs of the business and consumers, which among others, ensures sufficient oil stock at pump stations, mainly in neighbouring countries. This requires skills in planning in various aspects and it can be stressful but as I have said before, this is what I have always wanted to do.

As an individual, I am truly dedicated to my job and my company. I regard myself as a passionate employee simply because I have the right skills, training and support from the company as well as the fire to fuel my spirit to continue achieving greater heights.

In about a decade or so and despite all uncertainties, I foresee myself climbing up the corporate ladder fast in this company because this is where I want to be.

Dr Lufti Fadil, 29, CEO of Hospitals Beyond Boundaries

What motivates me to go to work is knowing that every day is an incremental progress towards what I want to achieve in the long term. And for that, knowing what you want to achieve in the long term is crucial. For me, it is creating a health system that can be applied for most low income nations that can reduce inequities between the affluent and the poor. So everyday I go to work to research on that, and apply the results to the workings of my NGO.

My motto in life is "live a dream, leave a legend". Nobody leaves a legend by working for their selfish reasons. It is the people who work selflessly for society. Live a dream means doing the things deemed impossible by many while we are still living, leave a legend means leaving behind something that leaves lasting impact, and people will pass down from generation to generation.

Lufti's motto in life is 'live a dream, leave a legend'. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng My work affects me in a lot of ways, the most important is that when I work on poverty most of the time, the problems in the “real world” that I live seems small as compared to the sufferings of the poor in neighbouring countries. It gives me a different perspective in life. It's a great feeling to work not for more money or more career advancement, but to give back to society.

After almost five years doing ground work by myself and a small team, now that we have grown bigger, I see myself as an enabler, it is not me who gets all the things done for my NGO, it is the great team and volunteers that I have. My role is to find paths that will enable them to function at their best, by networking with people, finding investors and donors, and seeking collaborations.