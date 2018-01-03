Artistes lose over RM70,000 in South Korea trip to nowhere

Mohd Zani said the victims were told to deposit the money online to a personal bank account, purported to be for payment for their flight tickets but were stalled each time they asked for their trip itinerary. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPETALING JAYA, Jan 3 ― A group of 23 people from the local entertainment industry were duped by a woman into paying RM70,890 for a trip to South Korea that left them without a roof over their heads.

Petaling Jaya police chief Assistant Commissioner Mohd Zani Che Din said a 28-year-old drama producer and 60-year-old cultural officer filed two separate complaints claiming to have been cheated when during their trip to Seoul last Christmas eve.

“The victims were initially attracted to the travel package provided by the suspect who claimed to represent a tour agency there that could secure them a special price,” he said.

Mohd Zani said both complainants claimed to have met the Malaysian woman suspect in Mutiara Damansara to discuss and organise group travel packages to Seoul.

He said the victims were told to deposit the money online to a personal bank account, purported to be for payment for their flight tickets but were stalled each time they asked for their trip itinerary.

When the victims finally arrive in Seoul, they found out there were neither hotel bookings nor travel packages reserved for them.

Police have listed the woman as a person of interest who is wanted in seven cheating cases last year.