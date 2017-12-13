Kuala Lumpur 32°C, Mostly Cloudy

Arson confirmed in blaze that consumed Tanjung Sepat family

By Emmanuel Santa Maria Chin

Wednesday December 13, 2017
01:28 PM GMT+8

The rubble left behind after the wooden house was torched this morning. ― Pictures courtesy of Selangor Fire and Rescue DepartmentThe rubble left behind after the wooden house was torched this morning. ― Pictures courtesy of Selangor Fire and Rescue DepartmentKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — The fire that killed four people in a Tanjung Sepat home this morning was intentionally set, said the police.

Kuala Langat police chief Superintendent Azizan Tukiman told Malay Mail initial investigations at the scene found accelerants around the fuel tank of the family car.

“The evidence suggests the family car, which was parked in the front porch, was used as a trigger to set the house on fire,” he said.

Azizan said police are trying to identify possible suspects behind the deadly arson.

The sole survivor of the incident, a 12-year-old boy, was still traumatised from the incident, he added.

The family car said to be have been used as a trigger to set the house of fire. The family car said to be have been used as a trigger to set the house of fire. “At the moment he has not spoken much, so we will need to give him time to compose himself before giving us his statement,” he said.

The wooden home was burned to the ground around 6am today, killing four occupants.

The dead were identified as Lim Mai Shak, 68; Chia Tee Nang, 73; and Chua Yan Bin, three; another boy killed was yet to be positively identified

Their bodies, which were sent to Hospital Banting for examinations, were found burned amidst the rubble after fire fighters took almost an hour to put out the flames.

