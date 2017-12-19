Arrest warrant issued against Tian Chua following court absence

Tian Chua and his lawyers will attend the High Court tomorrow and apply to cancel the arrest warrant. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 19 — The High Court ordered the arrest of PKR’s Batu MP Tian Chua today after he was absent from the first mention of the appeal against his sedition conviction from last year.

Chua’s lawyer, Latheefa Koya, confirmed that the High Court issued the warrant over the former’s non-appearance today, but said that the court date today had been set for case management and that his appearance had been dispensed with in previous case management dates.

“In fact, he was not aware of the case management date today, which had been informed to us as his solicitors only,” she said in a statement.

Latheefa said that Chua and his lawyers would attend the High Court tomorrow and apply to cancel the arrest warrant.

Justice Sofean Abd Razak reportedly issued the warrant after both Chua and his lawyers failed to appear at the court at 4pm today.

Last year, Chua was sentenced to three months in jail and fined RM 1,800 after being found guilty of sedition over remarks he had made during a forum in 2013.

Chua is appealing against the conviction, while the prosecutors are cross-appealing for a harsher sentence.

A member of parliament who is jailed for more than a year and fined more than RM 2,000 will lose his seat and be barred from standing for elections for the next five years.

Chua was also just released from prison two months ago, after spending one month inside for his conviction of trespassing into the police training centre in 2012.