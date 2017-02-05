Army veterans appeal for allowance for the non-pensionable

BESUT, Feb 5 — The Malaysian Armed Forces Veterans Association (PVATM) has appealed to the government to consider the application for a scheme be created where a monthly living allowance is given automatically when certain members reach the age of 60 years.

Its president, Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor said the scheme should specifically be for the non-pensionable veterans and the suggested allowance was RM500 per month.

He said the proposal was made as more than 200,000 servicemen who applied for retirement before joining the pension scheme, were now facing the problem of high cost of living apart from not owning a home.

“Many ex-servicemen who had opted for early retirement in their 30s had to find jobs and most of them are earning incomes below the poverty level.

“PVATM suggests that members of the armed forces serve until 21 years to be eligible for the pension scheme or a method be created so that every member can complete their services for them to retire with pension benefits.”

He said this to reporters after presenting aid to association member Wan A.

Razak Wan Jusoh, 59, in Kampung Renek, here, yesterday.

Mohd Anwar also hoped that state governments would assist by considering the idea of providing suitable sites for housing to be built by the Armed Forces Fund Board for members of the armed forces in recognition of their services to the nation. — Bernama