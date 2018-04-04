Armed forces foil bid by illegals to exit country

LAHAD DATU, April 4 — The Malaysian Armed Forces have detained 13 undocumented Filipinos who were attempting to return to southern Philippines illegally via the waters off Felda Sahabat, Tungku here yesterday.

Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) commander DCP Datuk Hazani Ghazali said when contacted that a speed boat, carrying the suspects aged between one and 61, and various controlled items, were intercepted about 8.30 pm while heading towards Pulau Sibutu, Tawi-Tawi.

He said armed forces personnel on board the KD Sri Semporna patrol vessel found 49 barrels of petrol, 13 cooking gas cylinders, a gunny sack of instant noodles, a gunny sack of wheat flour, a telephone and telephone repair equipment. — Bernama