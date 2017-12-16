Armed Force targets 10pc intake from other races

Malaysian armed forces march during the National Day celebrations at the Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur, August 31, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PORT DICKSON, Dec 16 — The Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) is setting a 10 per cent annual intake target which will comprise members from other races, said its chief General Tan Sri Raja Mohamed Affandi Raja Mohamed Noor.

He said ATM also wanted the other races to join the Royal Military College (MTD).

He said the target had been set as a key performance indicator (KPI) for the ATM and he was confident of achieving the target with the support of relevant parties and the media.

“The involvement of other races in the ATM was to take on the responsibility of defending the sovereignty of the nation that should be shared together.

“So we are seeking 10 per cent participation of youths from various races to join as members of the armed forces and enroll in MTD,” he told a press conference at the passing out parade and pining of ranks for cadet officers at Segenting Camp, Port Dickson here, today.

Also present were army chief General Tan Sri Zulkiple Kassim, navy chief Admiral Tan Sri Ahmad Badaruddin and air force chief General Tan Sri Affendi Buang. — Bernama