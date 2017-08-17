Armada chief rejects PPBM member’s claim of being targeted at forum

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad arrives at the Nothing to Hide 2.0 forum in Shah Alam August 13, 2017. — Picture by Miera ZulyanaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 — A Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) member’s assertion that he was the true target of violence at a forum organised by the party was false, said the head of the Armada youth wing.

Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman insisted that the intended victim was PPBM chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, but denied that the riot was engineered to allow the former prime minister to avoid answering sensitive questions.

“Don't try to lie! Why are you playing the target? The flares were thrown towards Tun. The chairs and shoes were also flung far to the front,” he said, referring to Shah Alam PPBM security director Wan Mohammad Ashraf Nasjaruddin.

“If we really wanted to block you from asking questions, sir, why would we then allow other questions which were more sensitive? Tun answered eight questions before the sabotage happened.”

Wan Mohammad yesterday alleged the riot at the Nothing to Hide 2.0 forum last Sunday was caused by PPBM members who were angered by his questions to Dr Mahathir.

He also claimed to have received death threats and reportedly lodged two police reports, one on the riot and another on the alleged threats.

Wan Mohammad also urged Syed Saddiq to resign for failing to ensure adequate security at the event.

Syed Saddiq, who was appointed to his post, said he will not resign and told Wan Mohammad he was entitled to challenge him for the position when PPBM holds an election.

The Nothing to Hide 2.0 forum in Shah Alam on Sunday featuring Dr Mahathir, who is also PPBM chairman, was disrupted by some people who set off flares and threw shoes towards the stage, leading to a mass brawl.

Thirteen people including three teens have been arrested over the incident so far.