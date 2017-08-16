Are you sick of our hospitals?

A Google Maps screenshot shows the KL General Hospital.KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Are you tired of waiting long hours at public hospitals?

Did you switch from private to public healthcare institutions due to expensive medical fees? Or have you decided to completely stop seeking medical treatment because you can’t afford to take a whole day off at the public hospital?

According to past news reports, 30 per cent of patients are shifting from private to government hospitals.

Malay Mail Online is running an online survey to find out just how large the burden is on public hospitals is now. We hope you can help us by filling up this quick and painless survey . Thank you.