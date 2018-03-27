Are they alive or dead? Sarawak PKR questions status of Miri’s centenarian voters

State PKR deputy Youth head Jeffery Mok speaking at a press conference in Kuching March 27, 2018. ― Picture by Sulok TawieKUCHING, March 27 ― Sarawak PKR Youth today asked the Election Commission (EC) to clarify the status of 259 senior citizen voters in Miri.

Its deputy Youth chief Jeffery Mok said its checks on the electoral roll gazetted at the end of 2017 showed there were 146 voters in the parliamentary seat aged between 95 and 99 and another 113 who would be over 100 years, if they were still alive.

“Therefore, we seek clarification from EC as to the status of these voters, and if they are still alive or otherwise,” he told a news conference here.

Mok said that if the voters are dead, the EC should act immediately and delete their names form the electoral roll.

“The oldest voter we can find in the Miri parliamentary constituency is a 116-year-old man,” said the special assistant to Sarawak PKR vice-chairman See Chee How.

Mok added that he is not challenging authenticity or the eligibility of those voters, but only wanted the EC to do a proper screening of the gazetted electoral roll before the polls this year to ensure the process is above board.

“If this matter is left unattended, there will be a high chance that these voters’ names will be included into the coming GE14 and whether such voters’ list will be used by some irresponsible parties for reasons known to themselves,” he said.

Mok acknowledged that there are voters who are over 100 years old, but said they were few in numbers.

He also said speculation over the status of a 150-year-old registered voter in Miri could be due to a typo error on the EC’s part, based on the man’s MyKad number.

“Therefore, we disregard this information as we believe that the man is not 150 years old,” he said.

Mok said state PKR branches are also scrutinising the electoral rolls for other parliamentary constituencies.

Malay Mail tried but could not reach Sarawak EC chairman Datuk Takun Sunggah for comment today on the status of elderly voters aged 95 and above.