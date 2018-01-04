April 9 hearing for Zunar’s suit against IGP

Zunar claimed he was not informed by the police of his arrest and the seizure of his merchandise. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — The High Court today fixed five days, from April 9, to hear the suit filed by cartoonist Zunar against the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) and 19 others for wrongful arrest and seizure of his books at an event last year.

Judge Datuk Hue Siew Kheng set the dates in chambers after the mediation process among the parties involved failed.

Lawyer Latheefa Koya, representing Zunar, told reporters at the court set April 9, 10, 16, 17 and 18 to hear the case.

Also present was senior federal counsel Safiah Omar, who represented the IGP, the government and 18 policemen, including two officers, who were named as defendants in the suit.

In the writ of summons and statement of claims filed on Aug 16 last year, Zunar stated that the Tea With Zunar event which he organised at the KL & Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) on Dec 17, 2016 was raided by the police.

He claimed police raided the place before the event even started at 3pm and seized his merchandise, comprising 1,187 books and 103 T-shirts, and also arrested his aid and two people who were at the event.

Zunar claimed he was not informed by the police of his arrest and the seizure of his merchandise, but investigation was made under Section 124(c) of the Penal Code for an attempt to commit activity detrimental to parliamentary democracy.

He is seeking special damages of RM22,388, or, alternatively, the return of the books and T-shirts, as well as damages for wrongful arrest and negligence, aggravated, as well as exemplary damages, and a declaration that the plaintiffs had breached his statutory rights. — Bernama