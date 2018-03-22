April 2 announcement of election candidates untrue, Putrajaya says

A report mentioned that Datuk Seri Najib Razak will announce the BN’s candidates list at an unprecedented ceremony at the Putra World Trade Centre from all component parties. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Putrajaya has denied reports that Barisan Nasional (BN) will announce its candidates line-up for the 14th general election (GE14) on April 2.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) stated in a brief statement on its Facebook and Twitter accounts that the announcement quoting sources were merely media speculations.

“The PMO would like to clarify that news report today (March 22) on the announcement of candidates for GE14 is just a speculation of the media,” the statement read.

It was reported by News Straits Times that Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak who is also BN chairman, will announce the party’s candidates list at an unprecedented ceremony at the Putra World Trade Centre in the presence of leaders from all component parties.

The report claimed Najib is expected to present credential letters to each of the 222 BN parliamentary seat candidates.

Previous reports had also claimed that BN would launch its manifesto on April 7 at Stadium Putra in Bukit Jalil.

Parliament will be automatically dissolved on June 24 and polls must be held within 60 days, but the Prime Minister can call for dissolution earlier.