Applicants told to verify PhD programmes with relevant authorities before signing up

KUALA NERUS, Feb 2 — Individuals who wish to apply for academic programmes at the tertiary level are urged to check with the relevant authorities first to avoid being cheated by certain quarters offering fake papers.

Higher Education director-general Datin Paduka Dr Siti Hamisah Tapsir said this was because the public was now exposed to fake offers by irresponsible quarters in obtaining such papers in a quick and easy way.

“In Malaysia, they can check with the Higher Education Department or the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA)...If it involves overseas-based institutions of higher learning, the best way is to contact the authorities in that particular country,” she said.

Siti Hamisah was speaking to reporters after officiating the 2017 International Conference on Teaching and Learning in Higher Education (ICTLHE) at Universiti Malaysia Terengganu (UMT) near here today.

Also present were UMT vice-chancellor Prof Datuk Dr Nor Aieni Mokhtar, Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin deputy vice-chancellor (Academic and International) Prof Dr Mahadzirah Mohamad and Open Learning Global Pte Ltd chief executive officer Adam Brimo.

Siti Hamisah was commenting on a local daily report which exposed a syndicate offering bachelor’s and post-graduate degrees including doctorates (PhD) between RM11,000 and RM15,000 within 24 hours after payments were made. — Bernama