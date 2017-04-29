Appeals panel to probe chess girl’s pullout, tournament organiser says

The dress of a 12-year-old girl was allegedly deemed to be ‘seductive’ that resulted in her withdrawal from a chess tournament. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Kaushal KalKUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The controversial withdrawal of a promising chess player midway through her game in Putrajaya two weeks ago will be investigated by an Appeals Committee, the organisers of the National Scholastics 2017 said today.

Its chief arbiter KK Chan said the organisers disputed the claim that girl’s “inappropriate” attire was the reason for her premature withdrawal, allegedly made under duress.

“The organisers do not admit to the complainant’s version of events, nevertheless the organizers will refrain from making a statement, as they wish to allow the appeals committee all opportunities to make an impartial and fair decision,” he said in a statement to Malay Mail Online, referring to the participant’s mother whom he did not name.

“The utmost and foremost aim should be for the improvement and betterment of the game for the chess players and the community,” Chan added, and concluded by thanking everyone for their patience in the matter.

A 12-year-old participant in the chess tournament held in Putrajaya from April 14 to 16 allegedly dropped out of the game after its second round, purportedly after her knee-length black-and-red striped dress was deemed “seductive”.

The girl’s mother Chin Wai Ling claimed the chief arbiter had interrupted the game to object to the “inappropriate” dress, despite it not being “revealing”.

Chin further claimed that she was told “the school will not allow the children to use the hall if we were to turn up in a dress”, even though the World Chess Federation Laws of Chess only required participants to portray a “dignified appearance” without spelling out what can and cannot be worn.

Chin related that she called up the tournament director as her daughter only had dresses for the meet and the game was stopped late at night, giving her no chance to shop for a suitable alternative for the next day’s match that was scheduled to start at 9am.

She is seeking a public apology from the tournament director.

When contacted by Malay Mail Online yesterday, the tournament director said he would lodge a police report on the incident and did not want to issue any statement for the time being.

A Malaysian Chess Federation spokesman also told Malay Mail Online that the tournament secretariat is investigating the incident.