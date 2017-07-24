Appeal court upholds acquittal of former PWD director

PUTRAJAYA, July 24 — The Court of Appeal here today upheld the acquittal of former Public Works Department director (building facility management unit) Datuk Abdul Rahim Ahmad on a charge of abusing his position to procure a contract for maintenance, worth RM230,899, for a company belonging to his younger brother.

Judge Datuk Mohd Zawawi Salleh, who heads a panel of three judges, made the decision when dismissing the prosecution’s appeal against the Johor Baru High Court in acquitting and discharging Abd Rahim of the charge.

In the judgment, Mohd Zawawi, who sat with judges Datuk Ahmadi Asnawi and Datuk Kamardin Hashim, said the panel found that the High Court had not erred in its decision.

Upon hearing the judgment, Abd Rahim, 61, who retired last year, was in tears and then hugged his family members , as well as lawyers Hisyam Teh Poh Teik and M.Stanislaus Vethanayagam, who represented him.

The prosecution was represented by deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Sazilee Abdul Khairi.

Met by reporters after the proceeding, Abd Rahim said he was grateful for today’s decision.

“Since the case started in 2013, I went through many things, including losing my mother and a daughter,” he said.

On June 30, 2014, the Johor Baru Sessions Court found him guilty and sentenced to a year’s jail and fined RM1.154 million.

He appealed, and on Aug 25 last year, the Johor Baru High Court ruled in his favour and ordered him to be released.

According to the charge sheet, Rahim, who is also the project director for the contract management of building and facility for the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex and JB Sentral, had used his position to obtain a project for his younger brother.

The project was for the re-balancing, testing and commissioning for air systems and chilled water systems, which was valued at RM196,000, and the supply, installation, testing and commissioning of the Danfos Motorised Valve valued at RM34,800.

The offence was allegedly committed at the JKR meeting room of Bangunan Sultan Iskandar at 1.30pm on Jan 5, 2011.

The charge, under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years in prison and fine of not less than five times the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction. — Bernama