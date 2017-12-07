Apologise to Sultan, Selangor PPBM Youth tells DAP’s Zaid

Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah told DAP member Datuk Zaid Ibrahim (pic) to return to Kelantan if the ex-minister was unhappy with his criticism of former prime minister Dr Mahathir. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (PPBM) youth wing in Selangor urged ally and DAP member Datuk Zaid Ibrahim today to seek the Selangor Sultan’s forgiveness over his tweets about the Ruler.

The movement said although they appreciated Zaid’s intention to defend their chairman, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, whom the Selangor Ruler had criticised, they felt that questioning the sultan was not appropriate.

“Zaid, or any other political leader, should take note of the sultan’s decree and learn from it.

“Therefore, we urge Zaid Ibrahim to immediately apologise to the Selangor Sultan and we also advise our brother Zaid to refrain from repeating the same mistakes in future. Malay leaders of whichever political party should show a good example and use discretion whenever they talk about the royal institution, in line with the principles of the Rukunegara,” Selangor PPBM Youth said in a statement.

Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah told Zaid to return to Kelantan if the ex-minister was unhappy with his criticism of former prime minister Dr Mahathir.

Zaid, who was born in Kota Baru, Kelantan, had tweeted earlier that the Selangor Sultan should “be careful with his words”, in response to the Sultan’s remark that Dr Mahathir’s anger would “burn the whole country”.

The state PPBM Youth said today that they were certain Dr Mahathir did not intend to hurt anyone’s feelings or to offend Sultan Sharafuddin with his remarks about “Bugis pirates”.

They also accused a certain 71-year-old political party of trying to scare the Malays by claiming that voting for the Opposition was akin to supporting Chinese communists who wanted to destroy Islam.

“These despicable tactics are the ones that Tuanku Selangor Sultan was referring to as efforts to cause racial divisiveness through fear tactics and defamation for the sake of winning votes.”