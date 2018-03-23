APM appoints 38 Orang Asli as forest rangers

APM chief commissioner Datuk Azmy Yahya said the move would be expanded to Terengganu, Pahang and Perak. — AFP picGUA MUSANG, March 23 — Thirty-eight Orang Asli have been appointed as Civil Defence Force (APM) forest rangers to assist the Forestry Department in its monitoring against illegal clearing an occupation of forest area in Kelantan.

APM chief commissioner Datuk Azmy Yahya said the move would be expanded to Terengganu, Pahang and Perak.

“The number of Orang Asli forest rangers will be increased from time to time. They’ll be the eyes and ears for the government against encroachment of forest land in their area,” he told reporters at the launch of the Gua Musang APM Volunteer Squad by Gua Musang Member of Parliament Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah here last night.

Also present were Paloh assemblyman Datuk Nozula Mat Diah, Galas assemblyman Ab Aziz Yusof and Gua Musang district police chief Supt Mohd Taufik Maidin.

At the event, Tengku Razaleigh was appointed APM honorary assistant commissioner.

Azmy said community volunteer squad would be set up nationwide with members comprising local community leaders and residents.

Squad members would be given basic rescue training, he said, adding that the number of APM members would be increased to three million this year, from 2.1 million currently. — Bernama