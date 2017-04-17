Apec ministers to discuss TPPA direction in Vietnam, says Mustapa

The direction of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) would be discussed during the Apec ministers’ meeting in Vietnam in May, said Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed. — Reuters file picKUALA LUMPUR, April 17 — International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said a detailed discussion on the direction of the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP) is scheduled to be held in Vietnam during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation ministers’ meeting this May.

Mustapa said most countries in the TPP agreement (TPPA), including Malaysia, have yet to decide on the decision of its direction.

“The talks at the officers level are still on going,” he said at the Question and Answer session at the Dewan Negara here today, adding that there would be two-way talks on TPPA from time to time.

Mustapa was replying to a question from Senator Datuk Seri Khairudin Samad who asked on the country’s direction in the international trade sector following the US’ withdrawal from the TPPA.

The first fifth-term Dewan Negara meeting, which started today, will end on Apr 27.

“I have met with the Japanese Trade Minister, Hiroshige Seko, on Apr 11 and will be meeting with the New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay on Apr 18,” he said.

As the next step, Mustapa said, the government was focused on several international trade agenda such as ensuring a successful implementation of the Asean Economic Community, especially in handling non-tariff barriers and uniformity of standards.

“The focus will be given on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership with 16 countries including Asean members, South Korea, Japan, India, Australia and New Zealand to finalise negotiations by year-end,” he added. — Bernama