Apas assemblyman dies age 56 from cancer

Thursday March 15, 2018
08:54 AM GMT+8

Datuk Tawfiq Abu Bakar Titingan's (pic) death was confirmed by his younger sister Faridah, national news wire Bernama reported today. — Picture via Facebook/ Tawfiq Abu Bakar TitinganDatuk Tawfiq Abu Bakar Titingan's (pic) death was confirmed by his younger sister Faridah, national news wire Bernama reported today. — Picture via Facebook/ Tawfiq Abu Bakar TitinganKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 ― Sabah Youth and Sports Minister Datuk Tawfiq Abu Bakar Titingan died at the age of 56 last night during treatment at Prince Court Medical Centre in Kuala Lumpur.

The Apas assemblyman breathed last at 11.57pm, said his sister, Faridah Abu Bakar Titingan, when contacted by Bernama here today.

She said Tawfiq had been warded at the medical centre  on and off since eight months ago for treatment and also underwent surgery for colon cancer.

“The body will be brought back to Tawau today for burial, “ she said.

Meanwhile, Tawfiq’s younger brother, Datuk Nizam Abu Bakar Titingan, in a statement sent through the Whatsapp called the public to pray for his  brother and and that Allah SWT would bless his soul and place him among the righteous.

Tawfiq, who was also Tawau Umno division leader, leaves a wife, Datin Sharifah Rahmah Syed Ali, seven children and five grandchildren. — Bernama 

