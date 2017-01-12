Apandi: AGC will take stern action against corrupt legal officers

Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali says corruption is like termite infestation that will slowly weaken the country without the people realising it. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng MALACCA, Jan 12 ― The Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) will not hesitate to take stern action against any of its legal officers involved with corruption, said Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali today.

As such, he advised them to not engage in corrupt activities, power abuse or violate regulations and procedures that could tarnish the good name of the AGC.

“If an epidemic can be cured with the finding of a vaccine or a suitable anti-bacteria, corruption can be cured only with self-realisation,” he said when speaking at the Conference of the Attorney-General Chambers' Legal Officers here today.

The three-day conference, which began yesterday, was attended by 631 legal officers from various government agencies nationwide.

Also present was Solicitor-General Engku Nor Faizah Engku Atek.

Mohamed Apandi said corruption is like termite infestation that will slowly weaken the country without the people realising it.

“It only starts with a dinner invitation at a hotel, and then a game of golf and travel. Finally, it spreads to request and offer of money and luxury items openly without any shame,” he added.

He said the fall of Malacca to the Portuguese in 1511 should be a lesson.

Malacca fell because the loyalty of the leaders and merchants could be bought with money by Portuguese, he added. ― Bernama