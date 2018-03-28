Anyone can apply for internet service licence, Senate told

Datuk Seri Jailani Johari said any qualified party can apply for fixed line or mobile internet service licence. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Any qualified party can apply for fixed line or mobile internet service licence, the Dewan Negara was told today.

Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Jailani Johari said as such, there was no issue of monopoly in the offering of both services by any party, including Telekom Malaysia.

“All licensees are subjected to licensing provisions and conditions as stipulated in the Communications and Multimedia (Licencing) Regulations 2000 under the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

“The Act promotes healthy competition in the development of the country’s communications industry for the interest of the consumers,” he said when winding-up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address for his ministry.

Jailani said so far, a total of 170 Network Facilities Provider licences and 178 Network Services Provider licences were issued to allow the licensees to build communications infrastructure in offering broadband services nationwide.

Meanwhile in his winding-up speech for his ministry, Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, Datuk Seri Razali Ibrahim stressed that the Election Commission did not receive any form of assistance or funding from foreign parties.

He said this was to prevent any foreign intervention in the electoral process in the country.

“If there is a link with other countries that involves elections, such as the invitation as observers, it only involves the election management bodies of the said countries,” said Razali. — Bernama