Anwar’s statements from prison irks Nur Jazlan

JOHOR BARU, Jan 12 — Deputy Home Minister Datuk Nur Jazlan Mohamed is irked by statements issued by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim since he is in jail and needs approval of the director-general of Prisons Department.

“Lately, several statements have been issued by Anwar. I wonder whether he really made the statements,” he said after the anniversary celebration of Anak Minangkabau Johor Welfare Association at Kompleks Tan Sri Mohamed Rahmat here, today.

Nur Jazlan said the statements include Anwar’s ‘blessing’ with the Pakatan Harapan (PH) proposal naming former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as their candidate for prime minister’s post.

“If Anwar’s statements were relayed through third parties and were not approved by the Prisons Department, then it is an offence that can affect the jail period.”

He said action could be taken against the third parties who relayed Anwar’s statements, including stopping them from meeting with the PKR de factor leader.

PKR reportedly set conditions for Mahathir to become prime minister including releasing Anwar immediately and appointing him as prime minister six to twelve months after PH won GE14. — Bernama