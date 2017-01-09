Anwar’s defamation suit settled after lawyer apologises

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim waves to the crowd as he arrives at the Penang High Court for the hearing of his defamation suit against the New Straits Times on January 9, 2017. — Picture by KE OoiGEORGE TOWN, Jan 9 — The defamation suit by Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim against New Straits Times (NST) and three others have been settled after the first defendant retracted his statement and apologised.

In the consent judgment before High Court judge Datuk Rosilan Yop, the first defendant lawyer Ranjit Singh Dhillon read out his apology in open court at around 4.30pm while the second, third and fourth defendants’ statement on the case will be published tomorrow.

The second, third and fourth defendants — specialist writer Adrian Lai, former reporter Looi Sue-Chern and NST — also agreed to pay RM60,000 in costs to Anwar.

The consent judgment was agreed upon after hours of discussions since the case came up for trial at the High Court here this morning.

“Both parties have agreed to the terms of the settlement so this is a consent judgement,” Rosilah said before Ranjit read out his apology.

Anwar filed a defamation suit against Ranjit, Lai, Looi and NST over an article published in the national newspaper titled “Prove you have nothing to hide” on August 6, 2013 seeking an apology, a retraction and costs deemed fit by the court.

In his apology, Ranjit “unequivocally and unreservedly” apologised for his statements that were published by NST on August 6, 2013 at page 10.

“I further apologise for having called for both Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the late Karpal Singh to declare their assets to the public in order to prove they were clean and to clear themselves of unproven and unsubstantiated allegations against them in relation to judiciary fixing and corruption.

“I understand that my statements had negative insinuation and I unreservedly apologise to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the late Karpal Singh and their respective families,” he read out.

In the consent judgement, Lai, Looi and NST will publish a statement tomorrow on page 10 of the English-language daily, while Ranjit’s apology and retraction will be published either tomorrow or Wednesday.

The statement will refer to the article in question where the article and the headline were published based on the comments made by Ranjit.

It will read:

“We refer to our news report 6th August 2013 at page 10, titled “Prove you have nothing to hide” wherein we had published comments by Ranjit Singh. The publication of the impugned article and the headline were based on the comments made by the said Ranjit Singh.”

“We acknowledge that the publication of the impugned article including but not limited to the headline was baseless in light of Ranjit Singh’s apology.”

Later, outside the courtroom, Ramkarpal Singh Deo, who is one of the team of lawyers representing Anwar, said the court made an unprecedented step to request for Karpal’s widow, Gurmit Kaur, to be present for the consent judgement.

“We thank the court for requesting the late Karpal’s widow to be present in his place,” he said.

Ramkarpal who is Karpal’s eldest son said the settlement vindicated both Anwar and his father.

* Editor’s note: An earlier version misstated that NST, its specialist writer and former reporter also apologised for the publication of the impugned article.