Anwar’s bid to challenge Pardons Board decision goes to Federal Court

A three-member bench led by Justice Datuk Rohana Yusuf ruled that questions of law posed by Anwar regarding the justiciability of the Pardons Board’s decision should be heard by the Federal Court. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 18 — PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim's attempt to challenge the Pardons Board following the rejection of his royal pardon application will be brought before the Federal Court, the Court of Appeal ruled today.

A three-member bench led by Justice Datuk Rohana Yusuf ruled that questions of law posed by Anwar regarding the justiciability of the Pardons Board’s decision should be heard by the Federal Court, the highest court in the country.

The court also set aside the High Court's dismissal of Anwar's leave application to challenge the Pardons Board’s decision pending the Federal Court hearing on the questions of law.

The Federal Court will now decide if the decision of a Pardons Board can be challenged in court, Anwar's lawyer N Surendran said today following the decision.

