Anwar wins defamation suit, Khairy ordered to pay RM210,000

High Court judge Justice Azizul Azmi Adnan found that the Youth and Sports Minister had defamed Anwar and ordered the defendant to pay RM150,000 in damages to Anwar, and also RM60,000 in cost. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 29 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has won his suit against Khairy Jamaluddin over the latter's defamatory words uttered at a ceramah in Lembah Pantai nine years ago, the High Court ruled today.

According to The Star Online, High Court judge Justice Azizul Azmi Adnan found that the Youth and Sports Minister had defamed Anwar and ordered the defendant to pay RM150,000 in damages to Anwar, and also RM60,000 in cost.

On March 7 2008, Anwar filed the suit against Khairy, the Umno Youth vice-chief at the time, alleging that the latter had uttered defamatory words and caused the posting of a video clip titled “Anwar and kin no threat” on websites, including news portal Malaysiakini.

He further claimed the video clip contained defamatory words spoken by Khairy at a speech in Lembah Pantai here on or around February 20, 2008.

The report added that Khairy will appeal today's decision.