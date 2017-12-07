Anwar still DAP’s choice for PM, Loke says

Pakatan Harapan de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is currently serving a five-year sentence for sodomy. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, Dec 7 — Pakatan Harapan de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim remains DAP’s candidate for prime minister, Anthony Loke said today.

Responding to questions about the purported proposal of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as an “interim prime minister”, the Seremban MP said his party’s view on the matter has not changed.

“As far as DAP is concerned, Anwar is our choice.

“Of course, we are aware he cannot contest in the 14th general election unless he gets a royal pardon now,” he told reporters after submitting DAP’s congress report to the Registrar of Societies (RoS).

Anwar is serving a five-year sentence for sodomy.

On Sunday, The Malaysian Insight reported that Dr Mahathir would return to the post if PH wins the general election while Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail would be deputy prime minister.

Both would purportedly be “interim” holders of the two posts for an undetermined length. The report did not state which other politicians would eventually become the permanent office holders.

PKR and Amanah leaders have denied this.