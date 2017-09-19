Anwar rushed to hospital, under medical watch

PKR said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was admitted into the Kuala Lumpur Hospital earlier today and remains under watch. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — De facto Opposition leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was admitted into the Kuala Lumpur Hospital earlier today and remains under watch, PKR said today.

“At 2pm, Anwar was rushed to Kuala Lumpur Hospital due to unstable blood pressure problem. He is now under doctor’s watch.

“Anwar also required intensive physiotherapy treatment because of a previous shoulder injury,” he said in a statement.

Fahmi said Anwar told PKR and Pakatan Harapan’s leadership to focus on public issues, including alleged “economic mismanagement”.