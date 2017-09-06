Anwar on forex RCI’s witness list for tomorrow

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was deputy prime minister and finance minister when BNM allegedly lost billions of ringgit from currency trading. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is scheduled to testify tomorrow before the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) investigating Bank Negara Malaysia’s foreign exchange losses from the 1990s.

Anwar’s lawyer, R. Sivarasa, confirmed that the former’s name is on the witness list for the inquiry for September 7.

Anwar, who is currently serving a five-year prison term for sodomy, was deputy prime minister and finance minister when BNM allegedly lost billions of ringgit from currency trading.

He previously complained it would be “farcical” to conclude the RCI without hearing his testimony, saying this was necessary if the commission were interested in learning the “truth”.

Anwar will be the 18th witness to testify before the RCI.

He was also the government official who briefed Parliament in 1993 regarding the scale of the central bank’s losses.

The RCI panel must complete its inquiry and submit its report to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong by October 13.